Aurele Amenda News: Quiet at right-back

Amenda had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Amenda got the start at right-back during Saturday's draw, and was passable. It was a decent showing, though he didn't do particularly well getting forward, creating only a single chance. That is to be expected though, Amenda is a center-back by trade and isn't nearly as comfortable in a more advanced role.