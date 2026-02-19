Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Back in training
Tchouameni (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Thursday, the club posted.
Tchouameni returned to training after feeling discomfort during Tuesday's win against Benfica and, after undergoing medical tests Wednesday, appears to be an option for Saturday's clash against Osasuna. The midfielder is an undisputed starter when fit, having started 29 of his 30 appearances across all competitions this season.
