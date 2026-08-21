Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Left out despite full training
Tchouameni (thigh) trained at the same intensity as his teammates Friday but will not be included in the squad for Saturday's match against Espanyol, according to coach Jose Mourinho.
Tchouameni is considered fully recovered, but manager Jose Mourinho wants him to accumulate more training sessions across Friday, Saturday and Sunday to accelerate getting him back up to speed, a cautious approach that builds on his recent return to group training after missing the Schalke friendly with a muscular issue. He's expected to be in contention to compete with Federico Valverde and Bernardo Silva for a midfield role once fully reintegrated, with this extra training time seen as the final step before he's available for selection.
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