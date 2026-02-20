Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Makes squad vs. Osasuna
Tchouameni (undisclosed) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Osasuna.
Tchouameni experienced some discomfort after the win over Benfica on Tuesday, but he was back in training Thursday. His addition to the squad suggests the midfielder should remain a regular fixture in Madrid's midfield.
