Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Makes squad vs. Osasuna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Tchouameni (undisclosed) is in the squad for Saturday's game against Osasuna.

Tchouameni experienced some discomfort after the win over Benfica on Tuesday, but he was back in training Thursday. His addition to the squad suggests the midfielder should remain a regular fixture in Madrid's midfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni
