Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Remains out against Sociedad

Tchouameni (thigh) will remain unavailable for Thursday's clash against Real Sociedad after failing to train with the group Wednesday, according to coach Jose Mourinho, per Madrid Xtra. "He has not relapsed. He has a problem, not recovered yet. He is trying to be back but it's not right to play when he's not at 100 percent. We will wait."

Tchouameni has not suffered a setback but remains short of full fitness after dealing with the issue during the World Cup. The midfielder had returned to portions of team training earlier in the week but was again absent from the group Wednesday, ruling him out against Real Sociedad. The club is taking a cautious approach and will wait until Tchouameni is fully recovered before clearing him to return, with Federico Valverde and Bernardo Silva among the options to continue in midfield during his absence.