Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Remains out against Sociedad
Tchouameni (thigh) will remain unavailable for Thursday's clash against Real Sociedad after failing to train with the group Wednesday, according to coach Jose Mourinho, per Madrid Xtra. "He has not relapsed. He has a problem, not recovered yet. He is trying to be back but it's not right to play when he's not at 100 percent. We will wait."
Tchouameni has not suffered a setback but remains short of full fitness after dealing with the issue during the World Cup. The midfielder had returned to portions of team training earlier in the week but was again absent from the group Wednesday, ruling him out against Real Sociedad. The club is taking a cautious approach and will wait until Tchouameni is fully recovered before clearing him to return, with Federico Valverde and Bernardo Silva among the options to continue in midfield during his absence.
-
World Cup
France vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff39 days ago
-
World Cup
France vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff40 days ago
-
World Cup
France vs Spain Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Semifinal43 days ago
-
World Cup
DraftKings World Cup DFS Showdown: France vs. Spain Semifinal Picks for Tuesday, July 1443 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup Fantasy Rankings: Best Picks for the Semifinals43 days ago