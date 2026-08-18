Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Returns to group training

Tchouameni trained with his Real Madrid teammates Tuesday at Valdebebas, taking a step forward after several days working individually with a muscular issue, according to Madrid Xtra.

Tchouameni missed Sunday's friendly against Schalke, the club's final preseason tune up, but returned alongside the group as Madrid opened preparations for their league opener. The session kicks off a work week ahead of Saturday's match against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium, which serves as Madrid's first official fixture of the season before their home opener against Real Sociedad on August 26. Tchouameni is expected to compete with Federico Valverde and Bernardo Silva for a midfield role once he's fully integrated back into full training. His return is a positive sign for Madrid's depth in the middle of the park heading into the new campaign.