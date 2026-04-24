Aurelien Tchouameni headshot

Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Suffers hamstring overload

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Tchouameni has been ruled out of Friday's clash against Real Betis due to left hamstring overload, the club posted.

Tchouameni's absence is a blow for Real Madrid heading into Friday's clash against Real Betis with a left hamstring issue keeping one of their most important defensive midfielders on the sidelines. Eduardo Camavinga or Thiago Pitarch are the most likely candidates to fill his role in the middle of the park against the Verdiblancos, with the club hoping the overload does not develop into a more serious issue heading into the final stretch of the season.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
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