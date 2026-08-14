Aurelien Tchouameni headshot

Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Trains on grass Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Tchouameni (thigh) was spotted training on the grass Friday, according to Madrid Xtra.

Tchouameni had recently been dealing with minor muscle issues that kept him working individually, though it was never expected to affect his availability for the start of the season. He made 33 LaLiga appearances last season, contributing one goal, and if he remains at the club despite ongoing transfer speculation, he should continue as a key holding midfield presence under new coach Jose Mourinho, giving Real Madrid defensive stability and tactical discipline in the middle of the park heading into the new 2026/27 La Liga campaign.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
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