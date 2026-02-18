Aurelien Tchouameni Injury: Undergoes medical tests

Tchouameni (undisclosed) was spotted going to the medicals Wednesday after suffering a knock at the end of Tuesday's 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League, according to Ivan Santos from Bernabeu Digital.

Tchouameni may have picked up an issue during Wednesday's win over Benfica after he was seen heading straight to the medical staff on Wednesday. The French midfielder is set for further evaluation in the coming hours, and with the second leg against Benfica looming next Wednesday, he could be held out of Saturday's clash against Osasuna as a precaution. If he's sidelined, Dani Ceballos would be in line for a bigger role in midfield for the Merengues.