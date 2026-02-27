Aurelien Tchouameni News: Clinical strike in win
Tchouameni scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Benfica.
Tchouameni's first time strike Wednesday notched Real Madrid's opening goal in their 2-1 victory over Benfica. The goal marked the veteran's first Champions League goal over 39 career appearances (32 starts). Across the two-legged playoff versus Benfica, Tchouameni created two chances and made five tackles (four won), seven interceptions, six clearances and one block.
