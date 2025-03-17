Fantasy Soccer
Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni News: Completes 14 clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Tchouameni generated one tackle (one won) and 14 clearances in Saturday's 2-1 win over Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Tchouameni got another start at center back and was brilliant, recording 14 clearances against Villarreal. He's managed to start the last eight La Liga games in a row, recording 41 clearances in that span, while helping keep two clean sheets in the process.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
