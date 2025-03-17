Aurelien Tchouameni News: Completes 14 clearances

Tchouameni generated one tackle (one won) and 14 clearances in Saturday's 2-1 win over Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 33rd minute.

Tchouameni got another start at center back and was brilliant, recording 14 clearances against Villarreal. He's managed to start the last eight La Liga games in a row, recording 41 clearances in that span, while helping keep two clean sheets in the process.