Aurelien Tchouameni News: Defensive shield in midfield

Tchouameni has been named in France's World Cup squad and is expected to be the cornerstone of coach Didier Deschamps' midfield structure throughout the competition.

Tchouameni closed out a challenging season as one of Real Madrid's key midfield anchors, delivering the defensive stability and ball-winning presence that frees up the more creative talents around him to thrive. His ability to break up opposition play, cover serious ground, and instantly shift from defense into attack makes him a cornerstone of France's midfield setup, with coach Didier Deschamps expected to lean heavily on him to shield the back line throughout the tournament. He heads into the World Cup off a demanding year in Madrid with two goals and one assist to go along with 92 tackles, 73 interceptions, and 79 clearances in 46 appearances (44 starts) across all competitions, and he is projected to lock down a starting role in midfield alongside either Adrien Rabiot, Manu Kone, Warren Zaire-Emery, or veteran N'Golo Kante.