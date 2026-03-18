Aurelien Tchouameni News: Earns assist
Tchouameni assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Manchester City.
Tchouameni found a great passage of play that led to an assist, whipping a ball into the box that was converted by Vinicius Junior in the 22nd minute. This gives the midfielder's his first UCL assist of the season, coming after 12 appearances. He also has one goal, although he shouldn't be relied on for goal contributions, more of a defensive midfielder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction99 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction148 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season237 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More