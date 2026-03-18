Aurelien Tchouameni News: Earns assist

Tchouameni assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Tchouameni found a great passage of play that led to an assist, whipping a ball into the box that was converted by Vinicius Junior in the 22nd minute. This gives the midfielder's his first UCL assist of the season, coming after 12 appearances. He also has one goal, although he shouldn't be relied on for goal contributions, more of a defensive midfielder.