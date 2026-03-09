Aurelien Tchouameni News: Nets in win
Tchouameni scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.
Tchouameni had a strong showing Friday, he got forward well throughout the match and caused issues for the backline with an abnormal offensive volume. In the end he was rewarded with a goal on his only shot on goal during Friday's clash. The midfielder will hope to build off this offensive showing in some tough matches in all competitions moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction90 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction139 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season228 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More