Aurelien Tchouameni News: Nets in win

Tchouameni scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Tchouameni had a strong showing Friday, he got forward well throughout the match and caused issues for the backline with an abnormal offensive volume. In the end he was rewarded with a goal on his only shot on goal during Friday's clash. The midfielder will hope to build off this offensive showing in some tough matches in all competitions moving forward.