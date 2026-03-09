Aurelien Tchouameni headshot

Aurelien Tchouameni News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Tchouameni scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win versus Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Tchouameni had a strong showing Friday, he got forward well throughout the match and caused issues for the backline with an abnormal offensive volume. In the end he was rewarded with a goal on his only shot on goal during Friday's clash. The midfielder will hope to build off this offensive showing in some tough matches in all competitions moving forward.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
90 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
139 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
228 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024