Aurelien Tchouameni headshot

Aurelien Tchouameni News: Poor in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Tchouameni registered three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Tchouameni took three shots during Sunday's loss, desperate to get on the scoresheet and give his side a hope. In the end he was unable to do so, as all three of his shots went off target and Tchouameni was left with nothing to do in the loss. Tchouameni tends to be more defensively minded, so it's clear the club was throwing everything at the wall when he pops up for three shots.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
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