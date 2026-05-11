Aurelien Tchouameni News: Poor in loss
Tchouameni registered three shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Barcelona.
Tchouameni took three shots during Sunday's loss, desperate to get on the scoresheet and give his side a hope. In the end he was unable to do so, as all three of his shots went off target and Tchouameni was left with nothing to do in the loss. Tchouameni tends to be more defensively minded, so it's clear the club was throwing everything at the wall when he pops up for three shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics28 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction153 days ago
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction202 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season291 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More