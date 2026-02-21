Aurelien Tchouameni News: Starting in midfield

Tchouameni (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Osasuna.

Tchouameni is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup against Osasuna after returning to training and receiving clearance from medical staff. The midfielder felt discomfort during Tuesday's win over Benfica but has recovered in time. He remains an undisputed starter when healthy, having made 29 starts across 30 appearances in all competitions this season.