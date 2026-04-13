Aurelien Tchouameni News: Suspended for second leg
Tchouameni received a third yellow card this season in the Champions League and will therefore miss Wednesday's quarterfinal second leg against Bayern due to suspension, according to the UEFA.
Tchouameni won't be an option for Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Bayern after picking his third yellow card in the competition this season. The Frenchman's absence is a big blow for the Merengues since he is an undisputed starter in the middle of the park as he started all of his 13 appearances in the UCL this campaign, scoring and assisting once. Eduardo Camavinga is the likely option to step in the midfield to replace him against the Bavarians.
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