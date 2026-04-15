Aurelien Tchouameni News: Suspension served

Tchouameni is available for future fixtures after completing a one-match ban in Wednesday's UCL loss to Bayern.

Tchouameni will have a solid chance of returning to the starting lineup for upcoming league contests following his side's elimination at the continental level. Although he doesn't have a lot of upside as a holding midfielder, he has taken at least one shot in each of his last 11 starts across all competitions, scoring twice and delivering an assist in that period. His presence would leave Eduardo Camavinga in a substitute role.