Aurelien Tchouameni headshot

Aurelien Tchouameni News: Trains normally Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Tchouameni (calf) returned to team training Monday and is on track to be available for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Tchouameni had been ruled out of Friday's fixture against Real Betis with a calf overload, but his swift return to the training pitch is an encouraging sign that the issue has not proven serious. The French midfielder is one of Real Madrid's most important defensive presences in the engine room and his return gives coach Alvaro Arbeloa his preferred midfield setup back ahead of a crucial final stretch of the season. Eduardo Camavinga or Thiago Pitarch had been covering in his absence against Betis, but Tchouameni should now regain his starting role for the Espanyol clash.

Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aurelien Tchouameni See More
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group I Preview: France, Senegal, Iraq and Norway Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
14 days ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
139 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
188 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
277 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024