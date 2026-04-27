Aurelien Tchouameni News: Trains normally Monday
Tchouameni (calf) returned to team training Monday and is on track to be available for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.
Tchouameni had been ruled out of Friday's fixture against Real Betis with a calf overload, but his swift return to the training pitch is an encouraging sign that the issue has not proven serious. The French midfielder is one of Real Madrid's most important defensive presences in the engine room and his return gives coach Alvaro Arbeloa his preferred midfield setup back ahead of a crucial final stretch of the season. Eduardo Camavinga or Thiago Pitarch had been covering in his absence against Betis, but Tchouameni should now regain his starting role for the Espanyol clash.
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