Auston Trusty News: Should handle starting role
Trusty is expected to be one of the starting defenders for the USMNT in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Trusty made 41 appearances across all competitions for Celtic in the 2025/26 season, and he's one of the few American center-backs with any sort of consistent rhythm in Europe ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Trusty figures to be part of the defensive line at center-back alongside Chris Richards (ankle) if the latter is fit enough for the opener against Paraguay on Friday, June 12.
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