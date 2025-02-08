Aviles Hurtado News: Substitute option Saturday

Hurtado (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Monterrey.

Hurtado has been training for a few weeks and could now have a chance to see his first minutes since suffering a serious injury in September. The forward scored one goal from seven shots (one on target) and seven chances created over eight matches played in his most recent Liga MX campaign. He'll most likely challenge Jairo Torres and Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez on the wings.