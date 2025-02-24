Axel Disasi News: Available again

Disasi is no longer loan-locked and is an option for Tuesday's match against Crystal Palace.

Disasi is back with the club after being loan-locked from their last match, as they did face his parent club, Chelsea. This is a solid time for the defender to return, as Tyrone Mings (knee) could be injured and Disasi could be his possible replacmenet. He will look to see some time, starting in both of his apparence with the club.