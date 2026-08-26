Axel Disasi News: Joins Crystal Palace on loan
Disasi has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea for the 2026-27 campaign, the club announced.
Disasi arrives at Palace with considerable experience, having made more than 300 senior club appearances, including 58 in the Premier League and 22 across the Champions League and Europa League. The 28-year-old also started 16 of his 17 appearances during a loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season, giving him recent experience as a regular in England. With Chadi Riad currently sidelined, Disasi adds immediate depth alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot and should compete for significant minutes at the heart of Palace's defense throughout the campaign.
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