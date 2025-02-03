Axel Disasi News: Loaned to Villa

Disasi has been loaned to Aston Villa from Chelsea, according to his new club.

Disasi remains in the Premier League but will spend the second half of the season away from Chelsea after signing a loan deal with Aston Villa. He has started in five of his seven appearances this season, notching one goal despite being a defender. He is likely set for a rotational role, probably the short-term replacement for Diego Carlos after his move to Fenerbahce.