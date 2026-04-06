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Axel Disasi News: Scores late equalizer in FA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Disasi scored one goal to go with seven clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout loss against Leeds United.

Disasi endured a roller-coaster afternoon at London Stadium, first turning Ao Tanaka's 26th-minute shot into his own net to put Leeds United in front, then making up for it with a powerful close-range finish in the 96th minute to cap West Ham's wild stoppage-time comeback and send the match to extra time. He closed with one goal, seven clearances and two interceptions in a bruising 120-minute shift at center-back, with West Ham also having two goals wiped away by VAR during extra time. Disasi has been a locked-in starter for West Ham under coach Nuno Espirito Santo and is starting to bring real danger on set pieces at a point when the Hammers need production from every corner of the squad in their relegation fight.

Axel Disasi
West Ham United
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