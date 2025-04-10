Axel Disasi News: Struggles as substitute

Disasi generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Disasi didn't look to be the second-half substitute Villa needed at right-back Wednesday, with the defender struggling to contain the fast attack of his former rival PSG. He would appear for 45 but only see an interception and two tackles while constantly being beat on the flank. He did start in their last contest, so this is a blow for the defender, starting in six go his 10 appearances since joining the club but only seeing the start in one of his past four outings.