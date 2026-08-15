Axel Tape News: On bench vs. Newcastle
Tape (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's friendly against Newcastle, according to the club.
Tape had missed the earlier friendly against Sevilla due to illness, so his inclusion on the matchday squad now confirms he has recovered. He made 221 minutes across his first season at the club after joining from PSG's academy last summer, and his continued involvement will be worth tracking as Leverkusen builds toward the new Bundesliga campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now