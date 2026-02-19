Axel Tuanzebe headshot

Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Few weeks from return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:57am

Tuanzebe (Achilles) is still out for a few more weeks, according to manager Scott Parker. "Axel is still a couple of weeks away as well."

Tuanzebe has already been out for three weeks with his injury and looks to be extending that another week or two, with the defender not yet an option. That said, he will likely be closer to a return come March, with it clearer once he starts to train. He has started in all but one match this season when an option, so they do wait for his return, injuries being a consistent issue this campaign.

Axel Tuanzebe
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Axel Tuanzebe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Axel Tuanzebe See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
23 days ago