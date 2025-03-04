Fantasy Soccer
Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Forced off with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Tuanzebe was forced off at halftime of Monday's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest due to a hamstring injury, coach Kieran McKenna said in a press conference. "Axel was hamstring."

Tuanzebe was forced off at halftime of Monday's FA Cup match due to a hamstring injury which puts his availability for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace in doubt. If he is unavailable, Ben Johnson could take his place.

