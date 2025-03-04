Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Forced off with injury
Tuanzebe was forced off at halftime of Monday's FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest due to a hamstring injury, coach Kieran McKenna said in a press conference. "Axel was hamstring."
Tuanzebe was forced off at halftime of Monday's FA Cup match due to a hamstring injury which puts his availability for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace in doubt. If he is unavailable, Ben Johnson could take his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now