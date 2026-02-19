Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Still weeks from return

Tuanzebe (Achilles) is still out for a few more weeks, according to manager Scott Parker. "Axel is still a couple of weeks away as well."

Tuanzebe has already been out for three weeks with his injury and looks to be extending that another week or two, with the defender not yet an option. That said, he will likely be closer to a return come March, with it clearer once he starts to train. He has started in all but one match this season when an option, so they do wait for his return, injuries being a consistent issue this campaign.