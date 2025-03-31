Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Trains a bit

Tuanzebe (thumb) is back in training but is still out for the time being, according to manager Kieran McKenna, per Stuart Watson on East Anglian Daily Times. "Axel's done a little bit of training now with the group which is a positive but we have to make judgements on this week."

