Tuanzebe picked up an Achilles injury during the clash against Sunderland and was forced off at halftime due to the issue and a tactical tweak. The defender has since missed the game against West Ham United and underwent scans to determine the full extent of the problem followed by injections. He is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks, and his absence is a real blow to the starting XI given he has been an undisputed starter for the Clarets this season, with Hannibal the leading candidate to step in if coach Scott Parker sticks with a back-four, or Josh Laurent likely to slot into a back-five should that system be preferred again.