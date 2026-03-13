Axel Tuanzebe Injury: Won't return before break

Tuanzebe (Achilles) is still not fully back on grass and won't be an option before the March international break, according to coach Scott Parker, per the Burnley Express. "Axel's still not on the grass or has been on the grass but only one day, so I can't see Axel being back until after the international break."

Tuanzebe has logged only one day back on the grass since suffering his Achilles injury and will still need several weeks before he is ready to return. The defender is targeting a comeback after the March international break at the earliest, which is a tough blow for the Clarets given his status as a regular starter when fully fit. His absence forces a reshuffle in the back line, with Joe Worrall expected to take on a bigger role in the starting XI while he remains sidelined.