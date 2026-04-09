Axel Tuanzebe headshot

Axel Tuanzebe News: Back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Tuanzebe (Achilles) is back available for Saturday's clash against Brighton after playing 120 minutes for DR Congo, according to coach Scott Parker. "It's an incredible achievement, I am really pleased for Axel after coming off the back of the injury to go and score the goal to send DR Congo to the World Cup. It can be a huge lift for him"

Tuanzebe is available for Saturday's clash against Brighton after playing 120 minutes for DR Congo and scoring the decisive goal against Jamaica to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The center-back was a starter prior to his injury and is expected to reclaim that role in the coming matches.

Axel Tuanzebe
Burnley
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