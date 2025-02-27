Axel Tuanzebe News: Provides assist in defeat

Tuanzebe assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Manchester United.

Tuanzebe returned from suspension and recorded his first assist of the season on one of Jaden Philogene's goals at Old Trafford on Wednesday. He also made an impact defensively with a season-high three interceptions, though it was not enough to help his team secure points against Manchester United. He will look to build on this performance in their next Premier League match next Saturday against Forest.