Axel Witsel News: Assists Girona's first goal
Witsel assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-2 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.
Witsel assisted Vladyslav Vanat for Girona's first goal. This was his first assist of the season in 19 games so far this season. He has started the last two games after a spell out, then sat on the bench for two more. He has also scored one goal this season, which came in October.
