Axel Witsel headshot

Axel Witsel News: Assists in two straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Witsel had an assist while taking an off target shot, creating two chances, making an interception and three tackles (winning two) during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo.

Witsel set up Vladyslav Vanat in the 35th minute while leading Girona in interceptions and tackles during the defeat. The midfielder has assists in back-to-back matches while combining for three shots, three chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.

