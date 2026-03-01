Axel Witsel News: Assists in two straight

Witsel had an assist while taking an off target shot, creating two chances, making an interception and three tackles (winning two) during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo.

Witsel set up Vladyslav Vanat in the 35th minute while leading Girona in interceptions and tackles during the defeat. The midfielder has assists in back-to-back matches while combining for three shots, three chances created and six tackles over his last three appearances.