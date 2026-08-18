Axel Witsel News: Completes Nice move

Witsel signed with Nice on Tuesday as a free agent.

Witsel played for Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he'll continue playing in one of Europe's top leagues after completing his transfer to Nice. Witsel should see steady playing time in Ligue 1 due to his versatility, as he can play both as a center-back and a defensive midfielder. That said, his fantasy appeal won't be very high due to the defensive-minded nature of his role.