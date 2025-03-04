Fantasy Soccer
Ayase Ueda headshot

Ayase Ueda Injury: Trains Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Ueda (undisclosed) was training Tuesday and is a possibility for Wednesday, according to manager Robin van Persie, per De Telegraaf. "He has already trained in parts and will gradually rejoin the group.

Ueda could be back in the call after his absence over the weekend, with the forward currently training after his undisclosed injury. This is a good sign for the forward, as he also missed their last UCL contest. He has started in three of the six games he has been available for and will likely see a bench spot if fit.

Ayase Ueda
Feyenoord
