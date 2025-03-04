Ayase Ueda Injury: Trains Tuesday

Ueda (undisclosed) was training Tuesday and is a possibility for Wednesday, according to manager Robin van Persie, per De Telegraaf. "He has already trained in parts and will gradually rejoin the group.

Ueda could be back in the call after his absence over the weekend, with the forward currently training after his undisclosed injury. This is a good sign for the forward, as he also missed their last UCL contest. He has started in three of the six games he has been available for and will likely see a bench spot if fit.