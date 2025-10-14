Heaven looks to have picked up a knock while serving with the England U20s, going down in the first minute before he eventually was subbed off at halftime of Friday's match due to the injury. This is a rough development for the defender, who was trending to be involved in their next match, as the defender has only appeared once for three minutes all season, mainly going unused. The good news is that after playing the rest of the first half, his issues appear to be minor, potentially still leaving him as an option to face Liverpool on Sunday.