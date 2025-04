Heaven (foot) is among the substitutes for Sunday's matchup against Newcastle.

Heaven wasn't expected to be available yet, but it seems he's fit enough for a bench role. Despite making a couple of starts in March, the 18-year-old is unlikely to see a lot of action in the near future, providing depth behind Noussair Mazraoui, Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire.