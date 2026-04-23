Aymeric Laporte headshot

Aymeric Laporte Injury: Hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Laporte (hamstring) did not train Thursday and is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid, according to Edu Velasco Jr from ElChiringuitotv.

Laporte's absence from training is a concern for Athletic Club heading into a high-stakes fixture against Atletico Madrid. The veteran center-back had been on a 10-game La Liga starting run before the injury emerged, averaging 4.7 clearances and 1.3 tackles per contest during that stretch. Dani Vivian figures to return to the starting lineup should Laporte be unable to go Saturday. No further details have been provided on the severity of the hamstring issue.

Aymeric Laporte
Athletic
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