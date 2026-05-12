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Aymeric Laporte Injury: Late call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Laporte is a late call for Wednesday's match against Espanyol due to an injury, according to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "We also have a problem with Yuri and Aymeric, we will have to see how they are in training."

Laporte is in need of a late fitness test Wednesday and a further training session, as the quick turnaround has left him questionable for Wednesday. This will be something to monitor as they head into the match, as he has started in their past two games. If he were to miss out, Yeray Alvarez is a likely option to take his spot.

Aymeric Laporte
Athletic
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