Aymeric Laporte headshot

Aymeric Laporte Injury: Subs off with injury in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Laporte was forced to leave Tuesday's 1-0 win over Osasuna due to a physical discomfort.

Laporte was unable to finish the game after helping his side to a clean sheet over 75 minutes of play. His status is now a concern, as the issue could put an end to his 10-game La Liga starting run, during which he's averaging 4.7 clearances and 1.3 tackles per contest. Dani Vivian should return to the starting XI if the veteran is dealing with a significant issue.

Aymeric Laporte
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aymeric Laporte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aymeric Laporte See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
21 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
133 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024