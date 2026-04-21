Aymeric Laporte Injury: Subs off with injury in win
Laporte was forced to leave Tuesday's 1-0 win over Osasuna due to a physical discomfort.
Laporte was unable to finish the game after helping his side to a clean sheet over 75 minutes of play. His status is now a concern, as the issue could put an end to his 10-game La Liga starting run, during which he's averaging 4.7 clearances and 1.3 tackles per contest. Dani Vivian should return to the starting XI if the veteran is dealing with a significant issue.
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