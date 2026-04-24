Aymeric Laporte headshot

Aymeric Laporte Injury: Uncertain status for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Laporte (hamstring) will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against Atletico Madrid, according to manager Ernesto Valverde. "We'll see, we'll make a decision after today's [Friday] training. [Aymeric] is recovering from the injury he had the other day. Hopefully, he'll be available."

Laporte exited Tuesday's win over Osasuna with the injury, but it seems it was a minor problem since he was spotted in the training ground Friday. Having Laporte anchoring the defensive line will be huge for Athletic, as he's the undisputed leader of the back line. He has started in Athletic's last 10 games, averaging 4.8 clearances, 1.3 tackles and 0.5 chances created per game in that span.

Aymeric Laporte
Athletic
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