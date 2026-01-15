Laporte has been dealing with a significant hamstring injury that ruled him out since early December but is in the final stages of his recovery since he is expected to resume team training next week. The center-back was spotted running on grass with the ball on Thursday, suggesting he is really close from returning to the squad. Laporte is an undisputed starter for Athletic Club when fit and will look to claim back that role once back. Until then, Aitor Paredes is playing a larger role in the backline.