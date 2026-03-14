Aymeric Laporte News: Denied in front of goal

Laporte registered four shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Girona.

Laporte put most of his shots on frame but had no luck finding the back of the net in a brutal 3-0 loss. The defender is probably going to be more involved on his end of the pitch against a decent Betis attack but he could sneak in a goal against a side which has allowed 34 goals through 27 La Liga games.