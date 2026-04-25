Aymeric Laporte News: Finds bench role

Laporte (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid.

Laporte has been included in the squad after being spotted at the training ground on Friday following the injury that had forced him off during Tuesday's win over Osasuna, though the coaching staff opted for a cautious approach by keeping him among the substitutes despite the minor nature of the problem. The defender has started each of Athletic's last 10 matches, making his absence from the starting lineup a notable change for a side accustomed to having their defensive leader anchoring the back line. His return to the first eleven is expected to follow imminently once the coaching staff are satisfied the issue has fully settled.