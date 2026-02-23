Aymeric Laporte News: Logs nine clearances in win

Laporte had one off-target shot, created one chance and made three tackles (two won), nine clearances and three interceptions during Friday's 2-1 win over Elche.

Laporte made his third consecutive start since recovering from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for two months and simply dominated opposing forwards throughout the contest as he's mostly done during his career. Clean sheets are still hard to come by for Athletic but the center-back has done his part of the job, with 21 clearances since his return.