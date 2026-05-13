Aymeric Laporte headshot

Aymeric Laporte News: Starting against Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Laporte (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Espanyol.

Laporte was a late call after some physical issues, but has made a return, not just fit but finding the starting XI. This gives the club one of their starting defender's back, gaining some veteran presence in the defense. However, he has only been a part of one clean sheet in 24 appearances this season.

Aymeric Laporte
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aymeric Laporte See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aymeric Laporte See More
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
43 days ago
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
43 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
155 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024