Aymeric Laporte News: Starting against Espanyol
Laporte (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's match against Espanyol.
Laporte was a late call after some physical issues, but has made a return, not just fit but finding the starting XI. This gives the club one of their starting defender's back, gaining some veteran presence in the defense. However, he has only been a part of one clean sheet in 24 appearances this season.
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